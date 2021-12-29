Wrestling Icon Jim Ross Announces He's Cancer Free

Great news ... legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross says he's now cancer-free!

The 69-year-old revealed the prognosis on his social media page Wednesday ... just two months after he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

"I'm CANCER FREE!" Ross said, showing off an image of his healed leg. "We did it!"

Ross added that he'd be working his normal gig at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night following the amazing update.

Of course, back in October, Ross faced a steep fight to get to this point ... he shared on his social media page back then that he had been battling a gnarly sore on his ankle for "over a year."

Ross said doctors told him it was skin cancer ... and prescribed several rounds of radiation to eradicate it all. Ross said they finally finished the treatments this week.