Wrestling Icon Jim Ross Announces He's Cancer Free

Wrestling Icon Jim Ross 'I'm Cancer Free!!!'

12/29/2021 11:03 AM PT
TMZ Composite

Great news ... legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross says he's now cancer-free!

The 69-year-old revealed the prognosis on his social media page Wednesday ... just two months after he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

"I'm CANCER FREE!" Ross said, showing off an image of his healed leg. "We did it!"

Ross added that he'd be working his normal gig at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night following the amazing update.

Of course, back in October, Ross faced a steep fight to get to this point ... he shared on his social media page back then that he had been battling a gnarly sore on his ankle for "over a year."

Jim Ross Foot -- Graphic Photo
Launch Gallery
Jim Ross Foot -- Graphic Photo Launch Gallery

Ross said doctors told him it was skin cancer ... and prescribed several rounds of radiation to eradicate it all. Ross said they finally finished the treatments this week.

Ross is an absolute icon in the wrestling world -- he's been doing play-by-play for huge matches for decades and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later