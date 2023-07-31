Daredevil Remi Lucidi Dead At 30 ... After Falling Off Hong Kong Skyscraper

Remi Lucidi -- a daredevil known for his death-defying stunts atop skyscrapers -- has tragically passed away after he reportedly fell from the 68th floor of a building in Hong Kong last week.

He was just 30 years old.

The incident happened at the Tregunter Tower on Thursday, according to the South China Morning Post, when the thrill-seeking Frenchman allegedly snuck up to the top floors of the residential high-rise.

Lucidi -- who went by "Remi Enigma" on his social media pages -- was climbing the tower ... when he somehow got stuck outside. Per the Post, he was last seen tapping on a window, pleading for help.

A maid who had seen him outside of the building reportedly called cops ... though he fell to his death before authorities arrived.

Officers found his camera at the scene ... and it reportedly contained images of him doing extreme sports stunts. Cops, meanwhile, are still investigating the matter.

Lucidi had gained fame over the years for the way he took photos of himself in daring situations across the world, including many of him on top of buildings in Poland, Bulgaria, and even a bridge railing in Portugal.

In fact, one of his last Instagram posts before his death appeared to show him at the top of a skyscraper in Hong Kong.

Fans of his work paid tribute to the stuntman following his passing ... with one commenter writing on his IG page, "Rip brother 🙏🏼 Sad news no one ever wants to hear about a fellow explorer."