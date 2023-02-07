Anti-Abortion Climber Shocks Super Bowl Week Attendees By Scaling Phx Skyscraper

An anti-abortion climber scaled a 40-story building in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday without any ropes or any other sort of safety equipment ... leaving Super Bowl week attendees shocked on the ground below.

Maison DesChamps -- a daredevil known as the "Pro-Life Spider-Man" -- performed the stunt to raise money ... beginning his ascent on the Chase Tower at around 9 AM.

Update on skyscraper-climbing man in Phoenix: He made it to the top. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/VjXpLYOQtS — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 7, 2023 @jwyattsports

DesChamps wedged himself in between a crevasse in the building -- and inched his way up to the top -- as spectators who had flocked to the city for Super Bowl LVII gathered on the streets below to watch.

At one point, DesChamps paused in the middle of his climb -- filming himself and explaining his reasoning for going up the side of the skyscraper.

Play video content Instagram / @prolife.spiderman

Eventually, the climber got to the top -- where he was taken into custody.

City officials denounced the move a short time after he reached safety, according to 12 News, saying, "This is not the place or the time to do this. This is extremely dangerous."

Play video content 5/3/22 Instagram / @maison.deschamps