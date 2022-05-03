Urban Climber Scales 60-Floor Tower In San Francisco In Death-Defying Stunt

Unreal scene in San Francisco on Tuesday morning ... a daredevil is climbing up the city's tallest skyscraper -- with no ropes or safety nets.

The urban climber began his ascent on the Salesforce Tower in the middle of downtown S.F. shortly after sunrise -- and as of this posting, he's nearly made it to the top of the 60-floor, 1,070-foot tall building.

Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building pic.twitter.com/aTzeXLVBa8 — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) May 3, 2022 @BarstoolTrent

Videos shot by bystanders outside of the building are breathtaking ... showing the guy scaling the structure seemingly without any issues at all.

In footage shot from people inside of the skyscraper, you can see the climber was calm and cool -- and even smiling -- as he made his way toward the top.

Authorities in San Francisco are on the scene ... and are condemning the man for the stunt.

"This person is placing firefighters' lives and the public's safety at risk," S.F. Fire Dept. officials said in a statement. "AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action."

No word on who the climber is yet or if he's facing arrest if/when he makes it down.