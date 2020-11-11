Daredevil Hangs Naked from 660-ft Crane with No Rope

You have to be nuts to climb to the top of a construction crane, hundreds of feet in the air, and hang from it ... but it requires a special type of craziness to do it in the nude.

Adam Lockwood, a 19-year-old climber, checked those boxes last weekend when he scaled a 660-foot crane in Benidorm, Spain, stripped naked, and dangled mid-air above the city ... without a safety rope or harness.

If "Free Solo" gave you the sweats ... the sight of Adam completely free and solo and tempting fate might be too much.

Apparently, this is nothing new for the daredevil hailing from Manchester, England. Lockwood's in the midst of a string of death-defying climbs all over Europe the past few months, and earlier this year he was given a 2-year suspended jail term for scaling buildings and cranes in Manchester and posting videos online.

He's even done naked climbs before, but he says this is the first time he's hung naked. Adam reportedly said ... "It's a bit of a challenge and unique. I thought why not," and added ... "Thankfully the weather was hot which helped."