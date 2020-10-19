Lil Dicky Goes Fully Nude to Encourage Voting, Endorses Biden

Play video content @lildickygram / Instagram

Lil Dicky's taking off all his clothes -- except for a tube sock on his lil dicky -- to encourage everyone to vote, and to reveal who he's endorsing for President.

The star of "Dave" has joined the latest celebrity trend of stripping down naked to express the importance of the 2020 election and the battle between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Lil Dicky's taking it a step further, however -- not only with the amount of nudity he's seemingly comfortable with to get his point across ... but with a thorough breakdown of the candidates and their responses to hot-button issues.

The rapper/comedian says the climate crisis and systemic racism in America are the most important topics to discuss, in his opinion ... and he compares Trump and Biden's stances on each.

Play video content NakedBallots.org

It's a pretty intriguing analysis -- even if it's coming from a guy sitting cross-legged on a rug in the buff -- and in the end, Lil Dicky reveals who's getting his vote. It wasn't much of a mystery.