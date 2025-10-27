Mike Majlak Says Logan Paul Will Never Box Again, All About WWE Now

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's safe to say Logan Paul's no longer in his boxing prime -- in fact, his "Impaulsive" co-host Mike Majlak tells TMZ Sports the Maverick's days in the ring are long gone ... that is, unless it's for WWE.

We caught up with the New York Times best-selling author out in L.A. this week, where he told us that his pal Logan's interests are all about wrasslin' these days.

"I think he's going to WWE wrestle for the rest of his life, that's it," Majlak said.

LP's last boxing match was in 2023 ... when he squared off against Dillon Danis. The match sparked a heated rivalry that later led his wife to file a lawsuit and a restraining order against the MMA fighter, claiming he was incessantly bullying and trolling her.

The 40-year-old said Jake Paul is now the boxer in the family ... and it's hard to deny. He's been more active and holds the better pro record -- 12-1 compared to Logan's 0-1.

Speaking of Jake, he's been going viral online, but not for something he did.

Tons of AI-generated videos featuring Jake have been popping up ... and people are shocked by how real they look -- including Mike.

"They're gonna create A.I. freaking celebrity interactions," he said ... joking our interaction with him could be chalked up as an edit, too.