Jake Paul Reveals He's Sparring W/ Shakur Stevenson To Prep For Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul's admittedly nervous for his upcoming tilt with Gervonta Davis, but he tells TMZ Sports he's got a bit of a secret weapon in his corner to help him make sure he's ready -- Shakur Stevenson!

The YouTuber-turned-superstar-fighter revealed to us on Wednesday that Stevenson -- who's had his share of beef with Davis over the years -- is slated to meet with him in just a few days to give him an assist in the ring.

Paul said the two will spar -- and he's hoping it'll get him as prepared as possible for Tank.

Paul also let us know he's got a few other famed pugilists -- Raymond Ford and Montana Love -- working to prime his fists for the massive Nov. 14 bout as well.

Jake, though, did confess he's still losing some sleep over the upcoming matchup ... admitting, "Internally, I'm the most scared going into a fight that I've actually ever been."

"Being vulnerable for a second," Paul said, "this is crazy. This is scary. It's kind of keeping me up at night."

Paul did say he's got a game plan -- one that involves him trying to shed muscle so he can be fast enough for the smaller Davis. He also said he's working on a way to "walk Tank into a knockout like I've done with other opponents."