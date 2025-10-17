Jake Paul Reveals 'Big' Knockout Bonus For Gervonta Davis Fight

Play video content DOUBL3 COVERAGE PODCAST

The Paul vs. Davis fight might be an exhibition, but that's not gonna stop the two from trying to put each other to sleep ... 'cause Jake just revealed if the bout ends in a knockout, the winner's gonna get a "big, big" check!!

El Gallo shared the news during an appearance on the "DOUBL3 COVERAGE" podcast with N3on & Mystic Zach ... saying while his brother Logan's exhibition scrap with Floyd Mayweather didn't have a winner, this fight will -- potentially in more than one way.

"So if someone knocks the other one out, they're gonna get a big, big bonus," Paul said.

He added even if it's ruled a TKO, that extra payday will still be handed out -- but stopped short of saying the exact number out of fear he might be spilling too many details.

While some folks aren't thrilled the fight does not officially "count," Paul said that's only due to the weight discrepancy between him and Tank ... as he's nearly 70 lbs. heavier.

So how does Paul expect to leave Miami with the W? He sees himself getting into Gervonta's head ... calling him "mentally weak in the ring."

"As soon as things don't start going his way, he starts to crumble. And things aren't going to go his way."

"Whatever he thinks is coming into the ring, no matter what that is, it's underestimating."