Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Still on Table, Eddie Hearn Says

Eddie Hearn Paul vs. Joshua Talks Ongoing ... Tank Outcome Could Change Things

By TMZ Staff
Published
100825_eddie_hearn_jake_paul_kal
HE'S A BIG PLUS FOR BOXING!!!
TMZSports.com

Jake Paul's bout with Gervonta "Tank" Davis hasn't torpedoed his chances at Anthony Joshua ... so says Eddie Hearn, who tells TMZ Sports talks between the two sides remain ongoing.

El Gallo is slated to enter the ring against the lightweight champ in Miami next month ... but before that spectacle was finalized, there were rumblings he could take on the British superstar.

jake paul anthony joshua getty
Getty

The Matchroom promoter says there's still hope that fight gets made down the road ... but it really depends on how Paul fares against the much smaller Davis.

Hearn explains he told Paul's Most Valuable Promotions partner, Nakisa Bidarian, if Tank ends up beating the brakes off the internet superstar on Nov. 14 ... the likelihood of getting in the ring with Joshua -- who's bigger than Jake -- diminishes dramatically.

gervonta davis tank jake paul sub getty swipe 1
Getty

He admitted he initially wondered if Paul's side was just using Joshua's name to help further negotiations with Davis ... but considering the conversation didn't end when that matchup was set in stone, he understood that wasn't the case.

As for Paul's boxing ambitions, Hearn was quite complimentary ... saying the former Disney star has the entire sport of boxing "red hot" right now.

Jake Paul Fight Photos
Launch Gallery
Jake Paul Fight Photos
Getty

Sounds like there's no bad blood after the two got into a legal battle -- perhaps they really bury the hatchet by doing business together??

