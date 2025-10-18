Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Fight Still on Table, Eddie Hearn Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul's bout with Gervonta "Tank" Davis hasn't torpedoed his chances at Anthony Joshua ... so says Eddie Hearn, who tells TMZ Sports talks between the two sides remain ongoing.

El Gallo is slated to enter the ring against the lightweight champ in Miami next month ... but before that spectacle was finalized, there were rumblings he could take on the British superstar.

The Matchroom promoter says there's still hope that fight gets made down the road ... but it really depends on how Paul fares against the much smaller Davis.

Hearn explains he told Paul's Most Valuable Promotions partner, Nakisa Bidarian, if Tank ends up beating the brakes off the internet superstar on Nov. 14 ... the likelihood of getting in the ring with Joshua -- who's bigger than Jake -- diminishes dramatically.

He admitted he initially wondered if Paul's side was just using Joshua's name to help further negotiations with Davis ... but considering the conversation didn't end when that matchup was set in stone, he understood that wasn't the case.

As for Paul's boxing ambitions, Hearn was quite complimentary ... saying the former Disney star has the entire sport of boxing "red hot" right now.