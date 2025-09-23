Jake Paul Vows To Knock Out Gervonta Davis, Aiming For '1 Of The Most Viral' KOs Ever

... Aiming For '1 Of The Most Viral' KOs Ever!!!

Those watching Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis better keep their cameras ready ... 'cause El Gallo tells TMZ Sports he's knocking out Tank -- and he's hoping it's in one of the most spectacular fashions the sport's ever seen.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer sat down with us recently to break down his upcoming fight with the undefeated Davis ... and check out our interview, Paul is clearly confident he's going to get the win.

In fact, he guaranteed a KO -- promising "I'm going to knock this guy out."

He added the punch will "probably create one of the most viral knockouts in the history of boxing."

The highly anticipated bout is a little less than two months away, but Paul said he's already "locked in, fully focused" and "feeling amazing."

Paul said he was looking forward to shutting up some of his critics with the matchup -- telling us no one can call it "rigged" ... and they certainly can't accuse him of using performance-enhancing drugs.

"We have full-on, random drug testing," he said.

The tilt will all go down on Nov. 14 at the Kesaya Center in Miami.