Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis Fight Location Reportedly In Jeopardy

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis might not be going down in Atlanta after all ... as El Gallo's Most Valuable Promotions reportedly pulled its requests to hold the bout in Georgia.

The man in charge at the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission opened up on the status of the Nov. 14 bout with USA Today ... stating MVP withdrew its submission for event permits and rule waivers necessary to hold the boxing match at State Farm Arena as previously announced.

Rick Thompson said he wanted the public to know about the development ... 'cause as of Wednesday, presale sign ups were still available on the venue's site.

The permits are standard for putting on a spectacle like this ... and the rule waivers were related to the massive weight difference between Paul and Davis, as the former has about 65 pounds on the latter based on their most recent fights.

Thompson said the GAEC is slated to meet this week to vote on MVP's submissions ... and the promotion would have needed three out of five commissioners to approve it -- but it was clear he would not be one of them.

Thompson hasn't been shy from voicing his concern over the bout ... previously telling the outlet it was "the dumbest (expletive) I've ever heard."