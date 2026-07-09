Stefon Diggs’ Male Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He Turned Over Text Evidence in Fight With NFL Star

Says He Turned Over More Than 100 Pages of Texts With NFL Star

Stefon Diggs’ male sexual assault accuser claims he turned over more than a hundred pages of text messages and other communications with the NFL star to back up his claims in court ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, Stefon’s accuser, Christopher Griffith, claims he produced over 100 pages of communications -- including texts on iMessage and Instagram -- between himself and Diggs.

Stefon had claimed Christopher had failed to turn over Instagram messages ... but Christopher said Stefon has those messages himself. Stefon claims Christopher blocked him on Instagram and he can’t see their old messages anymore ... so he asked the judge to order Christopher to hand them over.