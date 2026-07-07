NFL Star Marcellus Wiley Speaks Out After Wife Annemarie Files for Divorce

Marcellus Wiley is calling his wife's allegations against him flat out false ... speaking out after Annemarie Wiley filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

The former NFL star took to X on Tuesday to address the accusations in Annemarie's divorce filing, writing ... "I love my children with everything I am. My highest priority has always been protecting them and preserving the relationship they have with both of their parents."

He added ... "Because of the public allegations made against me by Annemarie, I have been forced to respond with evidence rather than emotion. More importantly, I owe it to my children to truthfully document what they and I have endured."

Wiley claims he's actually the victim, alleging Annemarie cursed his family with a "voodoo spell," committed "serious and damaging parenting failures" and that, after she was kicked off "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she "lost her mind."

He also says he never wanted his family's struggles to become public, writing ... "I never wanted my family’s issues and struggles to become public for any reason, including divorce leverage. But I unfortunately knew this day was inevitable."

His statement comes after a judge granted Annemarie's request for a domestic violence temporary restraining order. Under the order, Wiley must have no contact with Annemarie, stay away from her and their three children, move out of the family's Encino home and, for now, will have no visitation while Annemarie has temporary sole custody.

As we reported, Wiley was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after Annemarie alleged he became physical with her during an incident at a Florida hotel over the weekend.