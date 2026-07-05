Former NFL Star Marcellus Wiley Arrested in Florida on Domestic Battery Charge

Former NFL star and longtime sportscaster Marcellus Wiley was arrested in Florida over the holiday weekend, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ Sports, Wiley was booked into the Orange County Jail on July 4 on a charge of domestic battery.

The 51-year-old remained listed in the jail system following the arrest. According to custody records, he is being held without bond. Details surrounding the alleged incident that led to the charge and who was involved were not immediately available.

Wiley enjoyed a nearly 10-year NFL career after being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft.

The defensive end also suited up for the San Diego Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, and Jacksonville Jaguars, earning a Pro Bowl selection in 2001 after recording a career-high 13 sacks with the Chargers.

Following his retirement from football, Wiley transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a familiar face on sports television with stops at ESPN and Fox Sports, where he co-hosted several debate shows.