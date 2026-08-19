Hayden Panettiere Death: Cops Show Up to Brian Hickerson's Family Home

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend's family was visited by some of Greenville's finest early Wednesday morning ... with cops spotted knocking on their door.

Two uniformed officers were photographed Wednesday morning at the Hickerson home. One knocked on the front door while another walked up their driveway.

It's unclear why they paid the Hickersons a visit ... or if anyone ultimately let them in.

As you know ... Brian's brother -- Zach Hickerson -- was the one who found Hayden unresponsive on Sunday when he entered the residence she and Brian were sharing. Brian was asleep at the time.

Hayden was suffering from cardiac arrest when Zach found her. First responders were called and attempted life-saving measures, but they couldn't resuscitate her.

Brian woke up after Hayden was found ... and sources told us he became overcome by emotion when emergency medical personnel officially pronounced her dead.

While neither Brian nor Zach has spoken out in recent days, Zach was seen picking up food from a local restaurant earlier this week ... and looking quite somber.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest Broadcastify.com

Hayden's cause and manner of death are still undetermined at this time ... though we've learned a coroner has released her remains to her family, who had Hayden transferred to a mortuary. Dispatch audio mentioned a possible overdose, and Narcan was found in the apartment where she and Brian were staying.