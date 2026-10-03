Cornell Rape Case, If It Goes to Trial Who Wins?

The New York Attorney General is now investigating allegations of gang rape at Cornell University, which means some fraternity brothers could become rape defendants ... so based on what we know now, who would win at trial?

Harvey and Mark Geragos have reviewed some of the most salient evidence based on transcripts of the police investigation and other evidence that has surfaced.

They spend half their time on the latest edition of the "2 Angry Men" podcast making the best case for prosecutors, and the other half on how the defendants would try to poke holes in the prosecution's case.

Listen to both arguments, and then vote.