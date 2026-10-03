Mass. High School Football Player Dead at 17 From Brain Hemorrhage

A star Massachusetts high school football player has died after suffering a brain hemorrhage ... and he was only 17 years old.

Marblehead High School senior Owen Coyne experienced a "sudden brain hemorrhage" ... but his family pointed out that it was not from receiving an impact while playing the sport.

Owen's mom Angela Paradise told the Marblehead Current ... "It is with profound sadness and indescribable grief that we share that Owen passed away after a sudden brain hemorrhage. Owen (Owie to his family, OC to his friends, teammates and coaches) was the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet — truly a gift!"

Owen's athletic gifts were on display not only on the football field, but on the track and baseball field as well.

His track and field coach, Nolan Raimo, told the Current that the teen was "one jump away from winning the state championship last year in indoor track, and was a Top 10 sprinter and high jumper in Marblehead High track history."

Owen's baseball coach Mike Giardi wrote on social media ... "Owen was a great baseball player, but an even better person. He was a valued member of our baseball family, and he will be deeply missed."

Speaking to the entire community ... Marblehead Superintendent John Robidoux also mourned Owen's loss and asked everyone to "send positive thoughts and prayers to the Coyne family and Owen's friends."

Owen was set to head to Williams College next year to join their football team.

In the wake of his death ... Williams Football coach Mark Raymond told WCVB that the entire college was "deeply saddened by the passing of Owen" and that they had been "extremely excited to have Owen becoming a part of our team."

He was 17 years old.