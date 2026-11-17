New Congress' 'Best Looking' Keeps Eye on Biz ...

Play video content Video: Manny Rutinel Shrugs Off Attention Over His Looks TMZ DC

Representative-Elect Manny Rutinel isn't interested in talking about his looks ... laughing off his "hottest new member of Congress" designation ... and focusing on the issues.

Charlie caught up with the 31-year-old soon-to-be sworn-in congressman from Colorado on Tuesday ... and Charlie mentioned that Rep.-Elect Sam Forstag was the clear leader among Congressional freshman hotties until Manny swooped in and unseated him.

Manny laughed ... and gave all the credit to his mom -- who he said raised her all by herself.

Charlie then asked what it feels like to be a member of Congress, and Manny had a simple response ... it's great, but he's not resting on his laurels. He's focused on fighting corruption and lowering costs for Americans -- while also keeping a wary eye on the rise of artificial intelligence.

Play video content Video: Sam Forstag Lauds Manny Rutinel TMZ DC

When we told Forstag he'd lost his crown to Rutinel, he heaped praise on his fellow freshman's tall, dark, and handsome looks.

Sounds like Sam's good with second place -- or possibly even lower.