A massive cyberattack hit 178 major websites, including CNN and Zoom ... exposing unsuspecting visitors to malicious code designed to steal cryptocurrency and target vulnerable iPhones.

Cybersecurity researcher Scott Helme uncovered the attack Monday ... revealing hackers had compromised a service called Optimizely -- used by major companies to improve their websites -- allowing malicious code to spread across sites belonging to the likes of BBC, IKEA, Salesforce and Equifax.

And here's the scary part ... users didn't have to click on a suspicious link or visit some shady website to be exposed ... simply visiting a trusted site carrying the infected code could put them at risk.

The malicious software was designed to steal cryptocurrency by secretly swapping wallet addresses ... potentially redirecting payments straight into hackers' pockets. Researchers say the code also attempted to capture credit card information, browser cookies, and screenshots.

But hackers weren't just after people's money ... the attack also attempted to exploit security flaws in older iPhones and iPads, potentially allowing the devices to be compromised.

In all, Helme identified 188 infected scripts linked to 178 organizations. Researchers also spotted roughly $7,000 in transactions flowing into wallets associated with the scheme ... though it's unclear how much, if any, was stolen from victims.

Optimizely says it has fixed the vulnerability and removed the malicious code from affected projects ... and there's no confirmed evidence that iPhones were successfully infected.