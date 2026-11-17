Play video content Video: President Trump Brushes Off Concerns Over Outages Impacting Microsoft, FAA and More Youtube/@WhiteHouse

President Trump doesn't seem terribly concerned with the recent outages plaguing Microsoft, United Airlines, major banks, and the Federal Aviation Administration ... telling the American people ... that's just life.

The commander-in-chief took questions from reporters Tuesday in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, and when one reporter asked if Trump had spoken to any of the banks about the outages, Trump said that he had and that it was all under control.

The reporter followed up, asking if Trump was concerned about the outages impacting the FAA, Microsoft, and United Airlines -- and Trump responded, "It's life." Then he went on to say that things like this happen "when you're big and powerful and have all the money."

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As you know, the widespread outages kicked off late last week with Microsoft Outlook shutting down with the company's other email services, followed by the FAA flight systems.

The outages returned Monday ... impacting United Airlines and big banks.

Manila is Trump's first stop on a three-day trip to the region, where the prez will hold historic talks with China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Trump will also potentially meet with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un -- and all of it as part of the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.