President Trump Grilled on '60 Minutes' About His $3 Billion Jump in Net Worth

Sorry I Made $3 Billion, You Should Have Bought Stock!!!

President Trump was challenged by "60 Minutes" correspondent Ross Douthat about his net worth increasing by $3 billion during his second term in office.

The Commander in Chief sat down with Douthat for a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday -- and, at one point, Douthat hit Trump with the $3 billion question after Forbes published a recent article about the staggering sum of money.

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Trump responded, "So did everyone's (net worth increase by $3 billion)." Not true, according to Douthat, who pointed out that his net worth did not go by $3 billion.

Trump returned fire, telling Douthat that he should have "had stock." Douthat stayed on point, asking Trump again about his skyrocketing net worth.

Trump then gave a nonsensical answer, saying he devotes almost no time to his net worth, but he has a lot of money and far more than he ever imagined, noting that his net worth just went up.

Then Trump tried to explain it by pivoting to his son, Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization -- but Trump's response didn't clear up a thing.