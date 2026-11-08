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Trump Shares 'Family Guy'-Esque Cartoon of Dana White Leading White House Press Briefing

President Donald Trump Shares Cartoon of Dana White Leading Fiery White House Press Briefing

By TMZ Staff
Published
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President Donald Trump posted a "Family Guy"-style cartoon of Dana White on his Truth Social account leading a violent White House press briefing ... and it ends with the room basically in flames.

In the clip, which appears to be A.I.-created, Dana sics various UFC fighters on the members of the press, who are kicked, grabbed, and in one instance, carried off to a foreign country.

Eventually, a cartoon version of Josh Hokit repeats the offensive, viral comment his real-life counterpart made in the Octagon in June ... "Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"

The press briefing ends with several injured reporters unconscious and a trash fire raging.

After Trump asks Dana how it went, Dana responds ... "Fiery, but mostly peaceful."

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TMZ broke the story ... sources first told us that Dana would be flying to DC on Monday to discuss Trump's press secretary offer, something Dana later confirmed.

In a Truth Social post Saturday, Trump admitted that he thought the UFC CEO would be a "Press Secretary like none other."

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