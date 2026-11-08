Trump Shares 'Family Guy'-Esque Cartoon of Dana White Leading White House Press Briefing

President Donald Trump posted a "Family Guy"-style cartoon of Dana White on his Truth Social account leading a violent White House press briefing ... and it ends with the room basically in flames.

In the clip, which appears to be A.I.-created, Dana sics various UFC fighters on the members of the press, who are kicked, grabbed, and in one instance, carried off to a foreign country.

Eventually, a cartoon version of Josh Hokit repeats the offensive, viral comment his real-life counterpart made in the Octagon in June ... "Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"

The press briefing ends with several injured reporters unconscious and a trash fire raging.

After Trump asks Dana how it went, Dana responds ... "Fiery, but mostly peaceful."

TMZ broke the story ... sources first told us that Dana would be flying to DC on Monday to discuss Trump's press secretary offer, something Dana later confirmed.