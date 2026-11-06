President Trump's Triumphal Arch Put on Temporary Hold By Federal Judge
President Trump Another Day, Another Loss ... Judge Puts Triumphal Arch On Ice
President Trump is on a major losing streak .... following his party getting slaughtered in the midterm elections, a federal judge has now temporarily blocked Trump's proposed “triumphal arch” in Washington, D.C.
And, get this ... the judge handed down her decision merely hours after a federal panel voted to green light the project Thursday evening. The panel, made up of mostly Trump appointees, voted 8-4 in favor of the plan.
D.C. District Court Judge Tonya S. Chutkan slammed the brakes on Trump's vanity project by granting temporary restraining orders filed by D.C. and Virginia government officials.
The ruling prevents the Trump administration from moving forward with construction for at least 14 days.
In addition, Chutkan conjoined the case with a lawsuit brought by 3 Vietnam War vets and an architectural historian.
One of the Vietnam vets, Michael Lemmon, called the project "frankly blasphemous." Lemmon also said he didn't want the Trump project to disturb the "peace and tranquility" of the war veterans buried at Arlington National Cemetery -- just a stone's throw away.
As for Trump ... his proposed arch would be over twice as tall as the 99-foot Lincoln Memorial, and it would surpass France's Arc de Triomphe in stature.
As TMZ first reported, Rep. Don Beyer said he is ready to get arrested as part of a protest against the arch.