Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

President Trump's Triumphal Arch Put on Temporary Hold By Federal Judge

President Trump Another Day, Another Loss ... Judge Puts Triumphal Arch On Ice

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
donald trump arch getty 1
Getty Composite

President Trump is on a major losing streak .... following his party getting slaughtered in the midterm elections, a federal judge has now temporarily blocked Trump's proposed “triumphal arch” in Washington, D.C.

And, get this ... the judge handed down her decision merely hours after a federal panel voted to green light the project Thursday evening. The panel, made up of mostly Trump appointees, voted 8-4 in favor of the plan.

110626 zoom kal
THUMBS UP ON ARCHWAY!
Video: Trump's Newest Beautification Project Gets The Go Ahead
TMZ DC

D.C. District Court Judge Tonya S. Chutkan slammed the brakes on Trump's vanity project by granting temporary restraining orders filed by D.C. and Virginia government officials.

trump arch1

The ruling prevents the Trump administration from moving forward with construction for at least 14 days.

In addition, Chutkan conjoined the case with a lawsuit brought by 3 Vietnam War vets and an architectural historian.

SUB KAL
AGAINST THE ARCH
Video: Taking Action Against Trump's Arch Plans
TMZ DC

One of the Vietnam vets, Michael Lemmon, called the project "frankly blasphemous." Lemmon also said he didn't want the Trump project to disturb the "peace and tranquility" of the war veterans buried at Arlington National Cemetery -- just a stone's throw away.

As for Trump ... his proposed arch would be over twice as tall as the 99-foot Lincoln Memorial, and it would surpass France's Arc de Triomphe in stature.

110526 kal
TRUMP'S ARCH NEMESIS
Video: Don Beyer Says He'd Put His Freedom on the Line to Protest Trump's Arch
TMZ DC

As TMZ first reported, Rep. Don Beyer said he is ready to get arrested as part of a protest against the arch.

Related articles