President Trump's Triumphal Arch Put on Temporary Hold By Federal Judge

President Trump is on a major losing streak .... following his party getting slaughtered in the midterm elections, a federal judge has now temporarily blocked Trump's proposed “triumphal arch” in Washington, D.C.

And, get this ... the judge handed down her decision merely hours after a federal panel voted to green light the project Thursday evening. The panel, made up of mostly Trump appointees, voted 8-4 in favor of the plan.

Play video content Video: Trump's Newest Beautification Project Gets The Go Ahead TMZ DC

D.C. District Court Judge Tonya S. Chutkan slammed the brakes on Trump's vanity project by granting temporary restraining orders filed by D.C. and Virginia government officials.

The ruling prevents the Trump administration from moving forward with construction for at least 14 days.

In addition, Chutkan conjoined the case with a lawsuit brought by 3 Vietnam War vets and an architectural historian.

Play video content Video: Taking Action Against Trump's Arch Plans TMZ DC

One of the Vietnam vets, Michael Lemmon, called the project "frankly blasphemous." Lemmon also said he didn't want the Trump project to disturb the "peace and tranquility" of the war veterans buried at Arlington National Cemetery -- just a stone's throw away.

As for Trump ... his proposed arch would be over twice as tall as the 99-foot Lincoln Memorial, and it would surpass France's Arc de Triomphe in stature.

Play video content Video: Don Beyer Says He'd Put His Freedom on the Line to Protest Trump's Arch TMZ DC