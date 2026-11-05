Melania Trump Complained Privately About Trump's Immigration Policy After Friends Were Deported: Report

Melania Trump is no fan of President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration deportation policy, and she has complained about it to close advisors over the past year ... because her friends were getting deported.

The Wall Street Journal reports the First Lady revealed to aides that some people she knew were being deported from the country and she was pissed about it.

As a result, Trump reportedly told his advisors that Stephen Miller -- the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Homeland Security -- went too far with his immigration policy to try to arrest and deport every single undocumented immigrant in the United States. At other times, Trump reportedly backed Miller's aggressive immigration tactics when talking with aides.

The WSJ also said Republicans in Texas and Florida secretly objected to Miller's hard stance on immigration, and they groused about it to the White House.

As you know, immigration has been a hot-button issue during Trump's second term, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement coming under fire for the way it's handled rounding up undocumented migrants.