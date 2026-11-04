'Mormon Wives' Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac Affleck

Jen Affleck is pulling the plug on her marriage to Zac Affleck ... filing for divorce from her husband after their relationship issues played out on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jen filed a petition for divorce Tuesday in Utah. Jen also submitted a proposed parenting plan, though the details of the filing are private.

The court records do not reveal the reason for the split or what custody arrangements Jen is seeking.

The couple, who met on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018, got engaged the following year and tied the knot in June 2019. They've since built a growing family, welcoming three kids ... Nora, Lucas and Penelope. Jen is pregnant with their fourth child.

Jen and Zac's relationship has played out publicly on the Hulu series, with the two opening up about marital struggles during season 1. Jen later admitted they entered filming in a "rocky place" and have since worked through issues in therapy ... something she said ultimately strengthened their bond.