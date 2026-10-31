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'Mormon Wives' Star McCall DaPron Slammed for JFK Assassination Halloween Costumes

'Mormon Wives' Star McCall DaPron Dresses Family Up in JFK Assassination Costumes

By TMZ Staff
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"Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" star McCall DaPron has been getting called out over her family's JFK Assassination-inspired Halloween costumes ... so much so that she had to turn off her Instagram comments.

In the photo dump posted on Oct. 29 ... McCall dresses up in Jackie Kennedy Onassis' pink outfit she wore the day her husband, President John F. Kennedy, was fatally shot in Nov. 1963.

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McCall's husband Kirk DaPron went as the late president ... and even their kids took part in the controversial theme, seemingly portraying Caroline Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr., and Secret Service agents.

In one of the clips she shared ... McCall mouths along to voiceover from Natalie Portman's portrayal of the former first lady in "Jackie," in which her former first lady character says ... "Don't marry the president."

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As you can imagine ... commenters widely criticized the costumes, calling them "distasteful" and "insensitive."

In fact, the backlash against their costumes was so strong, McCall eventually switched off the comments for her post, which she captioned ... "Happy Halloween🩷The Kennedy’s."

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GRIM GET-UP
Video: Julia Fox Dresses as Blood-Soaked Jackie Kennedy for Halloween Party | TMZ Live
TMZ.com

Last year, Julia Fox received flak from Jack Schlossberg over her blood-splattered Jackie costume ... with Jack labeling it "disgusting, desperate and dangerous."

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