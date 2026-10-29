Paris Hilton Defends Daughter's 'Beauty and The Beast' Halloween Costume

My Kid Wanted To Dress As Chip From 'Beauty & The Beast'

Paris Hilton is setting the record straight about her family's "Beauty and the Beast" Halloween costumes after receiving some backlash ... and, like the theme of the film, appearances can be a bit deceiving.

It all started when Paris shared a sweet family pic of her as Belle, her husband Carter Reum as the Beast, son Phoenix as Lumiere, and daughter London as Chip. The internet was quick to rip Paris for being the princess and dressing her daughter up as a cup.

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Responding to critics who claim that she should have let her kids be Belle and the Beast ... Paris revealed that not only is the Disney classic one of her kids' favorite movies, but London wanted to dress up as the teacup.

The mom of two wrote ... "She said it was her favorite character in the movie."

Paris also received support from others on social media ... who were quick to point out to the haters that London was not dressed up as Mrs. Potts, as some erroneously claimed.

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As comedian Ashley Lindsay hilariously put it ... "That's Chip!!! That's Chip. I don't give a f*** who's dressed as Belle or whatnot, that's Chip. ... You don't have to be a Disney adult to see that's Chip."