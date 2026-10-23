Kim Kardashian Isn't Mad at Paris Hilton Over Missed Biography Interviews, Source Says

It turns out Kim Kardashian's "absolutely not mad" at Paris Hilton for blowing off an interview for her book over a dozen times ... at least according to someone in Paris' inner circle.

A source close to Paris tells TMZ … the interview was being handled by an old assistant at her company, and it simply got lost in the shuffle of Paris' "hectic schedule."

We're told Paris "has a lot of projects happening at once and is constantly traveling, so coordinating interviews can sometimes be a challenge."

Our source says Kim is "absolutely not mad," and she and Paris are actually involved in each other's upcoming projects.

This is wildly different than what Kim's biographer, Jonathan Van Meter, had to say. He told The Hollywood Reporter Kim was "so mad" when she learned Paris had canceled the interview a whopping 17 times.

It seems the only person who can say for sure if Kim is mad is the billionaire herself.