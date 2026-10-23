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Kim Kardashian Pissed at Paris Hilton For Bailing On Her Biography 17 Times

Kim Kardashian Pissed at Paris For Blowing Off 17 Interviews For Her Biography

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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The girls are fighting ... because Paris Hilton blew off being interviewed for Kim Kardashian's biography a whopping 17 times.

"Citizen Kim" author Jonathan Van Meter told The Hollywood Reporter that Paris repeatedly bailed on him when he tried to interview her for Kim's authorized biography.

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He told the outlet he had to go through Paris' team, whereas for other celebs he says all Kim had to do was send a text.

Jonathan said ... "I sent questions, connected with Paris' assistant, and then the interview was canceled 17 times over about four months."

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton Friendship Photos Through The Years
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Friendship Photos Launch Gallery
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After enough cancellations, he actually found the incident "more interesting" than anything Paris had to actually say.

He says Kim was "so mad" when he told her what happened, saying ... "It seemed to stir up some ancient irritation between them. The creation turning on the creator."

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It's unclear why Paris kept cancelling ... maybe Jonathan's got another book on his hands.

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