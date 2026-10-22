Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Halloween Looks: No Tricks, Just Treats
Kim K's Sexiest Halloween Looks No Tricks, Just Treats 😘
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Fresh off Kim Kardashian's 46th birthday, we're celebrating the next best thing to her sizzling snaps: her most iconic Halloween costumes through the years!
Mermaid, Cher and "Clueless" are just a taste of Kim K’s killer Halloween costume collection.
In 2022, she went all in as Mystique from Marvel's "X-Men" Universe, rocking the character’s signature blue body paint, fiery red hair and barely-there look!
And last year, she tagged along with daughter North West who dressed up as TikTokers Pink Cardigan and Jay Guapo.
Check out our gallery and see all the pop culture icons Kim's channeled on Halloween!