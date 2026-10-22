Kim Kardashian’s Sexiest Halloween Looks: No Tricks, Just Treats

Fresh off Kim Kardashian's 46th birthday, we're celebrating the next best thing to her sizzling snaps: her most iconic Halloween costumes through the years!

Mermaid, Cher and "Clueless" are just a taste of Kim K’s killer Halloween costume collection.

In 2022, she went all in as Mystique from Marvel's "X-Men" Universe, rocking the character’s signature blue body paint, fiery red hair and barely-there look!

And last year, she tagged along with daughter North West who dressed up as TikTokers Pink Cardigan and Jay Guapo.