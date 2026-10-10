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Kim Kardashian Looks Pretty in Pink at Lewis Hamilton's Race in Singapore

Kim Kardashian Gets Engines Racing at Singapore Race in See-Through Pink Outfit

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Kim Kardashian's keeping Lewis Hamilton loose before his race in Singapore this weekend ... making him crack a smile in her cheeky pink outfit.

The reality star and mogul is hanging out in the Southeast Asian country this weekend ... and she donned an impressive dress with a high neckline and no sleeves.

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The garment's a bit see-through around the waist ... giving fans a look at some of her buxom backside.

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Kim and Lewis saw each other briefly ... bringing a grin to his face -- though he's obviously focused on the Singapore Grand Prix. He finished with the third-highest qualifying time, so he'll start high up in the field for Sunday's race.

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Don't worry about Kim, though ... she's busy hobnobbing with celebs like Romeo Beckham and looking hot while doing so.

The race in Singapore kicks off at 5 AM PT Sunday ... and we're sure Kim and Lewis will be living it up if he pulls out the win!

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