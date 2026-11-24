Kamala Harris may have her eyes on the White House again ... but for now, she's got her sights set on some high fashion in Paris.

The former vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were spotted at a Chanel boutique over the weekend ... taking a little retail therapy break before the 2028 presidential race starts heating up.

Photos obtained by TMZ show Harris and Emhoff relaxing on a couch inside the luxury store, surrounded by designer clothing and several people who appear to be assisting them. There's snacks and glasses of Champagne in front of them, too.

No word on whether she walked away with any pricey purchases ... but she certainly looked right at home.

The fashionable outing comes as Harris keeps the door open on another presidential run ... saying she's considering another shot at the White House in 2028 after losing to Donald Trump in 2024.