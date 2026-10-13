Kamala Harris Says She Hasn't Decided if She's Running For President in 2028

Not Sure If I'm Running in '28

Play video content Video: Kamala Harris Keeps 2028 Presidential Plans Up in the Air Baby, this is Keke Palmer

Kamala Harris says she hasn't decided if she's going to run for President in 2028 ... or at least she's not willing to tell the public yet.

The former vice president was asked the burning question at the end of her interview on Keke Palmer's "Baby, This is Keke Palmer" podcast.

Kamala starts laughing, clearly hoping Keke will drop the topic -- but the actress wants an answer.

She says she hasn't decided yet ... and adds it won't really matter anyway unless the Democrats can make some major strides in the midterms.

Instead of looking ahead to 2028, Kamala is encouraging folks to go vote in this election before worrying about the next presidential ticket.

Kamala's previously teased another run at the White House ... telling the BBC her nieces may one day see her sitting behind the desk at the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, does NOT want her to run for president again.