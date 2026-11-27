Brian Hickerson has been distraught and heartbroken ever since Hayden Panettiere overdosed in the same apartment as him ... so says his brother, Zach Hickerson.

Zach sat down with TMZ's own Charlie Neff for a wide-ranging interview about the beloved actress ... and he gave an update on how Brian's been doing since Hayden's shocking death.

As you can imagine, Zach says Brian's been "distraught, heartbroken, confused" in the weeks since Hayden died ... adding there's no real resolution when a relationship ends tragically like this one.

Zach says Brian's now having to navigate what the rest of his life looks like without Hayden in it ... and with the reputation hit that comes with the turbulent times he and Hayden went through.

He says he tried to be there for Brian as much as he could be ... but, after about 2 months, he realized he was taking on the pain of others and hadn't fully dealt with the loss himself.

Zach says he left South Carolina a few weeks ago ... so he can't say with 100% certainty how Brian's doing today -- but he knows his brother is still working through the pain of loss.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Still Holding Out Hope to Marry Her TMZ.com

As we reported ... sources told us Brian was falling apart after Hayden died -- losing 40 pounds in the month immediately following her accidental overdose. He told us months before Hayden's death that he imagined marrying Hayden one day ... adding she held a special place in his heart.

Brian has also been dealing with attacks on his reputation from Hayden's mom, Lesley ... another topic Charlie discussed with Zach during the interview.