Play video content Video: Tyrese Gibson Slammed for Domestic Violence Joke After Past Abuse Allegations

Tyrese Gibson is catching serious heat over a domestic violence joke ... after posting a video of himself sporting fake injuries that plenty of people aren't finding funny.

The "Fast & Furious" star shared the Instagram video Wednesday, appearing with cuts and bruises on his face while claiming he'd been beaten up after following another man's girlfriend on social media.

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Tyrese initially played it straight, suggesting the jealous boyfriend forced him to issue a public apology ... before laughing and wiping the fake injuries off his face, revealing they were actually makeup from a movie set.

But the joke didn't land with everyone ... with critics flooding his comments and calling the video insensitive to domestic violence survivors. One person urged him to "take this down," while another said there was nothing amusing about the subject.

The backlash comes as Tyrese has faced domestic abuse allegations of his own.

As TMZ previously reported ... his ex-wife Norma Mitchell accused him of physically abusing their daughter in 2017, prompting an investigation by Los Angeles County's Department of Children and Family Services. Tyrese denied the allegations, and no criminal charges followed.

The former couple also clashed in court again in 2024, when Norma accused him of harassment and defamation over a series of social media posts.