My Next Husband Could Be Gay!!!

Khloé Kardashian has been single for years ... but she's apparently open to walking down the aisle again, even if her future husband isn't into women.

The reality star revealed she's down for a "lavender marriage" during Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" ... after influencer Colt Paulsen suggested the unconventional arrangement while chatting with her at a perfume launch party.

For those unfamiliar, a lavender marriage is typically a marriage of convenience between a man and a woman, where one or both partners are queer.

Khloé didn't immediately shoot down the idea ... telling Colt she'd be open to it, though she admitted in a confessional that taking care of another person isn't exactly high on her wish list.

But she does have one requirement for a potential gay husband ... joking that if he can make her look pretty every day, she's sold.

The admission comes after Khloé recently revealed she's been celibate for five years and identified as demisexual ... meaning she needs an emotional connection before developing sexual attraction.

As for her dating history ... Khloé hasn't been romantically involved with anyone since her messy split from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, True and Tatum.