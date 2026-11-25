Malika Haqq may be downplaying the photo drama behind her falling out with Khloé Kardashian ... but TMZ has learned production actually went back and edited the episode after Malika got upset ... and we have visuals to back it up.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... the personal photo was cut from the first episode of the Khloé-produced Hulu series "The Girls" shortly after it aired because Malika was upset it had made the final edit.

In the original version that aired, there was a photo of Malika, her son, and her ex ... rapper O.T. Genasis.

In the edited version, which is what is available now on Hulu, the photo with O.T. has been swapped out for a solo shot of their son, Ace. Malika and O.T. had a very nasty split.

As we first reported ... Malika stopped speaking to Khloé after the photo made its way into the reality series over the summer.

Malika has since pushed back, taking to social media to dispute the reason behind their falling out.

What's interesting ... despite production addressing Malika's concerns shortly after the episode aired, the longtime BFFs still aren't speaking.

Khloé and Malika have been friends for decades ... with Malika appearing alongside Khloé on the Kardashian family's reality shows over the years.