Reality star Khadijah Haqq revealed her modest monthly income ... as she fights her estranged husband Bobby McCray for child and spousal support in their divorce, TMZ has learned.

Per court docs, Khadijah said her average monthly income for 2026 is $5,241. The filing said she earns another $437 a month in residuals. She said her ex earned around $18K a month in income and other benefits.

Khadijah listed that she had $11K in the bank.

The Hulu reality star listed $13K in monthly expenses … $4K in rent, $1,900 on groceries, $400 on eating out, $100 on laundry, $550 on clothes, $2,600 on education, $500 on entertainment and $1,100 on various other expenses.

She said she owes $2K on her Best Buy credit card, $11K on her Capital One credit card, $30K to her sister for an unpaid loan and another $80K loan received from a “friend.”

As TMZ first reported, Khadijah and her ex and a former NFL star are still working out a deal over support and custody.

Khadijah said she earned $25K per episode for the Kardashian-produced reality show "The Girls," which aired on Hulu. She said she only earned a total of $150K for the project.