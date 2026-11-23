Rep. Haley Stevens is enjoying a new perspective ... after her surprise endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed's opponent made her a Democratic pariah, life's suddenly looking pretty beachy.

The congresswoman from Michigan is getting a jump on Thanksgiving over in Hawaii, where she and fiance Jason Turkish were chilling Monday morning ... enjoying breakfast at a 5-star resort.

Rep. Stevens kept a low profile at the lavish hotel ... rocking a white hat and sleeveless white top ... while Jason threw on a black T-shirt and black cap.

In other words, the duo was looking tourist chic to start their day of vacay.

Play video content Video: Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers For Senate X/@HaleyforMI

Of course, Stevens' future political career has become increasingly murky after she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for senator over Democrat El-Sayed ... who eventually won the seat by a large margin.

At the time, she said she would jump ship on El-Sayed's campaign if he didn't disavow a viral political ad she felt was anti-Semitic. He ended up disavowing the ad ... and yet she pulled her support anyway.

Play video content Video: James Carville Compares Rep. Haley Stevens to 'Used Condom' Over GOP Endorsement Politics War Room

The defection caused Stevens a ton of headaches. Political strategist James Carville compared her to a used condom; she butted heads with Anderson Cooper on CNN ... and she even received death threats from outraged voters who condemned her as a traitor.

Stevens -- who gave up her Congressional seat to run against El-Sayed for Senate -- will leave Capitol Hill in January.