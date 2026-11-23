Rep. Haley Stevens, Fiancé Take Tropical Vacay After Endorsement Shocker
Rep. Haley Stevens Licking Post-Election Wounds in Paradise ... Surfaces After El-Sayed Beef
Rep. Haley Stevens is enjoying a new perspective ... after her surprise endorsement of Abdul El-Sayed's opponent made her a Democratic pariah, life's suddenly looking pretty beachy.
The congresswoman from Michigan is getting a jump on Thanksgiving over in Hawaii, where she and fiance Jason Turkish were chilling Monday morning ... enjoying breakfast at a 5-star resort.
Rep. Stevens kept a low profile at the lavish hotel ... rocking a white hat and sleeveless white top ... while Jason threw on a black T-shirt and black cap.
In other words, the duo was looking tourist chic to start their day of vacay.
Of course, Stevens' future political career has become increasingly murky after she endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for senator over Democrat El-Sayed ... who eventually won the seat by a large margin.
At the time, she said she would jump ship on El-Sayed's campaign if he didn't disavow a viral political ad she felt was anti-Semitic. He ended up disavowing the ad ... and yet she pulled her support anyway.
The defection caused Stevens a ton of headaches. Political strategist James Carville compared her to a used condom; she butted heads with Anderson Cooper on CNN ... and she even received death threats from outraged voters who condemned her as a traitor.
Stevens -- who gave up her Congressional seat to run against El-Sayed for Senate -- will leave Capitol Hill in January.
After her upcoming wedding, we'll see if Haley kisses and makes up with the Dems, takes an all new career path ... or just gets used to hanging loose.