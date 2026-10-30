Haley Stevens Will Abandon Abdul El-Sayed If He Doesn't Disavow Controversial Ads, Fiancé Warns

HUGE problem looming for Abdul El-Sayed ... Rep. Haley Stevens is ready to pull her support for the Michigan senatorial candidate and no-show an important campaign rally if he doesn't disavow a couple of controversial political ads ... and the warning is coming straight from Haley's fiancé.

Jason Turkish joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday and told Harvey and Charles that Haley could soon abandon her fellow Democrat ... unless he condemns political ads she considers antisemitic.

"I don't think she's going to be supporting Abdul El-Sayed very much longer," Jason told us ... making it clear his fiancée isn't bluffing.

The clock is ticking... El-Sayed has a massively important campaign rally Sunday at a Detroit church ... where he's hoping to appeal to Black voters with Haley and Rep. Jim Clyburn. If he doesn't disavow the ads, Jason says Haley won't show up to support him, and that's a HUGE deal for El-Sayed because he's struggling to win over Black and Jewish voters.

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The controversy centers on a super PAC ad criticizing U.S. aid to Israel ... showing a couple grocery shopping for their kids, with the mom claiming they can't afford eggs because they need to set aside $7 for "killing Palestinians." The super PAC supports El-Sayed.

Jason says the ad plays into dangerous antisemitic stereotypes. Haley has also demanded El-Sayed denounce a separate campaign ad featuring Tucker Carlson.

Haley's fiancé, who is Jewish and describes himself as a lifelong Democrat, says he's already broken with El-Sayed and won't vote for him ... even as Haley continues backing the party's nominee in the closely watched Senate race ... at least for now.

With Sunday's campaign event looming, Jason says Haley faces a difficult choice between party unity and standing up against rhetoric she finds offensive ... describing the tension Haley's feeling as "horrific" and "uncomfortable."

Jason strongly suggests Haley won't be there Sunday if El-Sayed doesn't speak up ... and losing her support would be a BIG problem for El-Sayed.

There's a simple fix here ... Jason says squarely, "Just condemn the ads, Abdul."