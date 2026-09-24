Democratic Senate Nominee in Alaska Used 'F****t' and R-Word, Multiple Staffers Claim

Mary Peltola -- the Alaskan Democratic Senate nominee -- allegedly fired off numerous slurs and even shoved a staff member ... both while a sitting member of Congress and during her campaign.

The New York Times released a report on Wednesday ... detailing the numerous unsavory incidents several former staff members alleged ... including four people who said Peltola used the gay slur "f****t" in their presence ... a claim her campaign strongly denied.

In a text message she sent about a commercial fisheries executive who posted a selfie with her, Peltola wrote, "F*** that r****d" ... a word her campaign says she recognizes now is inappropriate and regrets using.

Back in 2024 -- during her tenure in Congress -- Peltola allegedly shoved a male staffer in the chest, causing him to stumble backwards. Peltola's team claims she didn't actually push him, instead insisting she ran into him accidentally.

Former staffers also told the NYT they watched her swipe papers off her desk in frustration ... looking like a scene out of the TV comedy, "Veep."

In a statement to the Times, Peltola's staff blamed the loss of her mother and husband in 2023 as major stressors for her ... between that, raising her own grieving children and working in Congress, she struggled to deal with all of her emotions.

Her spokesman Harry Child added, "Exaggerating and outright lying about moments from the hardest period of her life, and falsely presenting them as a pattern of behavior, is wrong."