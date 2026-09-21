Play video content Video: Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Media Fell for Bogus Complaint Alleging Affairs With Staff

Rep. Lauren Boebert is unloading on the media over coverage of wild allegations she hooked up with three staffers and made a hush-money payment ... blasting journalists for falling for what she calls a bogus smear.

The Colorado congresswoman posted a video Sunday ripping reporters who covered the complaint ... saying some outlets rushed to publish the salacious claims without bothering to check whether the ethics complaint could actually move forward.

Boebert says the complaint was dressed up to look official enough to generate headlines ... but she says simple research would show no member of Congress signed off on the complaint, and the timing of the filing -- within 60 days of an election -- means the Ethics Committee can't even accept it.

She called the complaint a "trick" and told the media they "fell" for a "scam."

Boebert then turned her fire directly on journalists, saying their coverage dragged members of her staff into the mess ... with their names and photos now circulating alongside the allegations.

Boebert said reporters may be used to coming after her, but this time they "crossed a line" by dragging people who work for her -- and their families -- into the drama.

As TMZ previously reported, a former staffer accused Boebert of having sexual relationships with three staffers and paying $200,000 in hush money. Boebert denied the claims as "utterly false."

In her video, Boebert takes more jabs at the media ... "I hate to spoil the fan fiction, but y'all need to do better."