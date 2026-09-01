Rep. Lauren Boebert Wants Enes Kanter in WNBA, Says She'd Bet on Him

I'll Bet on Enes in the WNBA!!!

Play video content Video: Rep. Lauren Boebert Wants Enes Kanter in WNBA TMZ DC

Rep. Lauren Boebert is practically waving pom-poms for Enes Kanter Freedom's WNBA crusade ... saying he's "calling the idiocy out."

Jacob caught up with the Colorado congresswoman on Capitol Hill Monday, and asked whether Enes is a hero or simply chasing attention with his campaign against transgender women competing in women's sports.

Boebert squarely sides with Enes ... and even joked his recent confrontation with Chicago Sky guard Natasha Cloud was "quite the cat fight" between "these two women."

She also said she hopes Enes actually makes the league ... telling us, "I'm going to bet on his games."

Boebert then sarcastically referred to Enes as "that woman" and asked, "What's his dead name? What's his new name?"

Her solution to the whole controversy is simple -- have the WNBA define what a woman is.

Play video content Video: Ex-NBA'er Enes Kanter Freedom Vows To Play In WNBA Amid Trans Debate

As TMZ previously reported ... Enes declared himself eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft after previously claiming he'd dominate the league if he competed as a woman.

He was later escorted out of a Sky-Fever game after exchanging words with Cloud, and Chicago Sky owner Michael Alter subsequently banned him from Wintrust Arena.