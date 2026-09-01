'Obsession' Executive Producer Sues for Lost Profits After $500 Million Windfall at Box Office

An executive producer for the hit 2025 film, "Obsession," says she got screwed out of her slice of the pie after she put the horror movie back on track ... and it raked in over $500 million, TMZ has learned.

Leonora Ann Darby filed the lawsuit Monday against Tea Shop Productions and two other producers, TSP cofounders James Harris and Mark Lane, for allegedly violating their agreement by failing to acknowledge her key role in the making of "Obsession" and treating her not as an equal.

As a result, Darby claims she was not paid her fair share of the profits even after the movie -- which was made on a reported budget of $750,000 -- made a killing at the box office.

Darby also says her contributions were critical to the movie's success, claiming the director, Curry Barker, had lost control of the editing process for the film, but she was able to get it back into his capable hands, preventing a disastrous outcome.

In addition, Darby says she was able to get approval for a few reshoots that addressed problems with the content of the film. Darby goes on to say that because of her leadership, the movie got wrapped up in time for the Toronto International Film Festival, where Focus Features purchased it for $16.2 million.

Once the movie became a box office success, Darby says, Harris and Lane “repeatedly breached and violated the 2024 Agreement“ they had with her. Darby says the two producers iced her out of her share of the profits and all public recognition for the great job she did.

Darby is asking for For compensatory damages for breach of contract, unpaid project bonuses and a thrid of net profits, as well as other damages.