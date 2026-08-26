Selena Gomez Asks Court to Dismiss Fraud Lawsuit, Calls it 'Meritless' and 'Frivolous'

Selena Gomez wants that fraud lawsuit against her tossed out ... because she says it's "meritless" and "frivolous."

Selena filed a motion to dismiss the suit on Wednesday, clapping back at the Wondermind investors accusing her of fraud.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Selena claims the investors' "vague, generalized, and contradictory allegations" fail to show she committed any fraud ... and she insists that she didn't, adding that the investors' own allegations confirm she wasn't involved and wouldn't have any knowledge about the alleged false statements about the business.

Selena's litigator Mathew S. Rosengart said in a statement … "Today's motion to dismiss demonstrates the plaintiffs never should've dragged Selena Gomez into this case as the claims against her are completely meritless, if not frivolous."

He continued … "The notion that Selena engaged in 'fraud' or any other wrongdoing is absurd -- and in addition to filing our motion we are exploring other avenues of relief for Ms. Gomez including sanctions against plaintiffs for improperly including her."

As TMZ previously reported ... Selena, her mother, Mandy Teefey, and former business partner Daniella Pierson were sued over claims investors were misled about Wondermind and Selena's role in the company.

In their suit, the plaintiffs allege they invested $1.2 million in the company but were kept out of the loop as it "quietly collapsed around them."

According to the lawsuit, Selena was presented as the company's "head of marketing" ... and the investors claim they expected her to use her massive social media following to help promote the brand.

But according to the suit, Selena distanced herself from the company once she'd gotten the funding she needed.