Selena Gomez Accused of Using Mental Health for Financial Gain

Selena Gomez and her mom, Mandy Teefey, are being accused of using mental health as a money-making tool ... with an attorney for the investors suing her now claiming her name and influence were used to bring in cash.

Attorney Jeffrey Neiman tells TMZ ... "Mental health is not a marketing strategy, and should never be used as a vehicle for personal financial gain."

He says Selena's name, influence, and promised role were central to efforts to secure investment in Wondermind ... a company built around mental health.

Neiman adds this should concern everyone ... claiming public trust was exploited to attract both audiences and investors.

And, he puts it bluntly ... "Selena wasn't simply associated with the pitch. She was the pitch."

The comments come as Selena battles allegations from investors who claim her involvement was a major reason they put money into Wondermind.

According to the lawsuit, Selena was presented as the company's "head of marketing" ... with investors expecting her to use her massive social media following to help promote the brand.

The investors also claim Selena helped bring people into the fold ... but later distanced herself from the company after funding was secured.

As TMZ previously reported ... Selena, her mother, and former business partner Daniella Pierson were sued over claims investors were misled about Wondermind and Selena's role in the company.