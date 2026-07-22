Selena Gomez Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 34th Birthday!

Selena Gomez has stolen our hearts for decades, and because today's her 34th birthday, we're rockin' out to her hot shots!

Check out the gallery ... You'll stumble upon strapless crop-tops, bathing suit selfies and seductive poses -- you won't be able to "keep your hands to youself!"

Benny Blanco sure is one lucky dude ... Waking up next to a silk nightgown has to be a dream come true!