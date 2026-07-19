Naomi Campbell Shows Off Bikini Body During Ibiza Beach Day

Naomi Campbell is proving she can still make a beach look like a runway ... showing off her incredible bikini bod during a sun-soaked getaway in Ibiza.

The 56-year-old supermodel hit the sand Saturday in a black, cream, and olive bikini, accessorizing with oversized shades, layered necklaces and enough bracelets to stock a jewelry counter.

Check out the photos ... Naomi cooled off in the crystal-blue water before making her way back onto shore with a tiger-print inflatable -- though it’s pretty clear she’s the one earning her stripes here.

The fashion icon also threw on a floppy striped sun hat during the beach day ... giving herself a little shade while soaking up the Spanish sunshine.

Naomi’s been ruling runways for four decades ... and judging by these beach shots, she can still turn any stretch of sand into her own catwalk.