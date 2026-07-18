'Vanderpump Rules' Star Natalie Maguire Hits The Shower In Stringy Bikini

Singer, bartender, and reality TV babe Natalie McGuire is as real as they come ... The Boca baddie recently headed back to her hometown roots to remind the Floridians, you can take the girl out of Boca, but not Boca out of the girl ...

The "Vanderpump Rules" star sure knows how to mix a mean cocktail, but when she's not behind the bar, she's behind the mic -- showing off her vocal chops with new music set to drop at the end of the month.

Now, with these exclusive snaps shot at The Seagate Beach Club in Florida, Natalie is making one thing crystal clear...